Beyond Housing takes over new homes in Bridlington

Beyond Housing has taken ownership of five new homes in Bridlington.

The registered housing provider, responsible for the letting, management and maintenance of over 15,000 homes across the north east and North Yorkshire, has taken its second opportunity in just twelve months to develop new homes in the East Riding.

The first development venture in the county took place in April 2018 when the organisation took ownership of two newly completed houses in the village of Nafferton.

The five most recent new properties, which comprise three 2-bedroom and two 3-bedroom houses, were completed by Hull-based developer North Bar Homes as part of the 29 home Greenfields development in a semi-rural location on the outskirts of Bridlington.

The new Beyond Housing homes will be made available for affordable rent, with prospective tenants being nominated by East Riding Council.

Karen Howard, Beyond Housing Development Manager, said, “We’re very excited to be completing our second development venture in the East Riding and we look forward to delivering more great housing opportunities like this in the future”.