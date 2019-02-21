Bempton’s designs on Bird-day cards

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the RSPB giving nature a home at Bempton Cliffs.

In 1969, the charity put down roots on the Yorkshire Coast cliff tops and since then has spent 50 years protecting the seabirds that flock to the cliffs annually.

As part of their half century celebrations, the team at RSPB Bempton Cliffs would love their friends across the UK and further afield, to send them a card.

Maria Prchlik, Communications Officer, said: “Everyone likes receiving cards on their birthday and we’re no exception.

“So, we’re asking everyone who’s ever visited us to send one. Home-made or shop bought, drawings or photographs, via post or email; we don’t mind so long as it’s wishing us a Happy Bird-day.”

And, as a further incentive, a pair of RSPB puffin binoculars will be given to the sender of the card the team feels best captures their Big 5O.

Those looking for inspiration have plenty of material to choose from - the award-winning nature reserve’s towering chalk cliffs and its popular visitor the puffin.

Sarah Aitken, Visitor Experience Manager, said: “I’m really looking forward to opening lots of envelopes. We have plenty of space to display the cards in the Seabird Centre, so we’re hoping for extra visits from the postman.”

Email a card to bempton.cliffs@rspb.org.uk or post to: The Seabird Centre, RSPB Bempton Cliffs, Cliff Lane, Bempton, YO15 1JF.