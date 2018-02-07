Bempton route in UK’s top 50 walks

The clifftops around Bempton and Flamborough strolled into a primetime TV show’s list of the best 100 walks in the UK.

The path from the RSPB centre at Bempton Cliffs to the lighthouse and back made it to 50th in the ITV programme which was shown last week.

“Everyone who’s visited here knows how wonderful it is to wander along our 400-feet-high cliffs – and now the entire country does too,” said the reserve’s communications officer Maria Prchlik.

“Summer or winter, on a day when the kittiwakes are calling or when you can hear nothing but the sea crashing below, stretching your legs on this bit of the Yorkshire heritage coast is definitely one of life’s pleasures.”

The walk was described as ‘a fascinating mix of nature and history’ in the programme, which was hosted by Julia Bradbury and Ore Oduba.

And the Bempton route, which passes the remains of the RAF radio station, has now been recorded on the Ordnance Survey website, which crashed as the website was being aired on TV because it was so popular.

The team at the RSPB centre are hoping its high-profile appearance will attract more visitors to the area.

“This really is a breathtaking part of God’s own county and whether you’re looking for a Sunday stroll or a much longer, wilder walk, you won’t be disappointed,” added Maria.

Helvellyn in the Lake District came top of the poll.