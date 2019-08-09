Beach cricket and tennis cancelled on Bridlington South Cliff Beach

Two events part of the Active Coast summer programme have been cancelled today.

Beach cricket and tennis which were due to be held on Bridlington South Cliff Beach at 10am until 12pm and 1pm until 3pm.

Active Coast annouced the cancellation on Twitter this morning: "Unfortunately due to the bad weather the Beach Cricket and Tennis, Bridlington South Cliff Beach (Park&Ride) has had to be cancelled.

The next events which are due to take place in Bridlington is an all ride open day, part of the adapted cycling scheme, which will be held on North Promenade, 11am until 3pm on Tuesday for ages five and over.

There are also free events on South Cliff beach on Tuesday including this year’s new event, beach yoga, from 8.30-9.30am for adults only and a family session 10-11am.

Family beach bootcamp and family games will also be held on South Cliff beach from 1pm until 3pm for ages five plus.

Nerf Zone will return to Sewerby Hall and Gardens on Friday August 16, from 1-3pm for ages six and over, with normal admission charges.

Beach cricket and tennis will return to South Cliff Beach on Friday 10am-12pm and 1-3pm.