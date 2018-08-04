Beach clean help appeal

The Marine Conservation Society (MCS) is looking for volunteers to help clean up the area’s shorelines as part of its 25th anniversary Great British Beach Clean event.

The Great British Beach Clean, sponsored by Waitrose, not only spruces up hundreds of beaches around the coast – the volunteers also record the type of litter they find.

This year’s event takes place between Friday 14 September and Sunday 17 September.

Lizzie Prior, MCS beach and river clean project officer, said: “Taking part in the Great British Beach Clean really can make a difference. We want the 25th Great British Beach Clean to be the biggest ever.

“Visit www.mcsuk.org/greatbritishbeachclean or call 01989 566017 to sign up to an event near you.”