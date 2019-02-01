Bargain Buys store near Bridlington officially opens - watch the video

A handful of hardy shoppers braved the cold weather to get the best offers as the new Bargain Buys store opened this morning.

The brand, operated by Poundstretcher, has taken over the former Original Factory Store building at the Park Rose village at Carnaby.

The staff at Bargain Buys prepare for the opening.

Although the icy temperatures might have had an effect on the turnout, there were still people waiting to take a look around when the doors opened at 10am.

The first five customers in line received a Hyundai black curved fireplace for £29.99 (RRP £229). The next 10 customers could grab themselves a faux leather double bed for £14.99 (RRP £99.99), and then the next 15 customers were able to take home a glass TV stand for only £9.99 (RRP £49.99). Finally, for the next 175 customers, a washable rug was available for £3.99 (RRP £9.99).