Balloons to be released in memory of Taylor Tolley

A tribute to Taylor Tolley will be held this afternoon close to his family home in Bridlington.

Friends and family are planning to release balloons in his memory from the fields in Gypsey Road at 4pm.

Taylor died after he was hit by a car while crossing Brett Street on Friday evening.





Organiser Julie Deighton said: “We are hoping to see lots of people there to pay their respects to this beautiful little boy who was loved so much by everyone that knew him.”

The mayor of Bridlington, Cllr Colin Croft has sent his condolences on behalf of the town council.

See photos of the tributes which have been left at the scene.





“The accident that has occurred has shocked the town residents,” said Cllr Croft.

“It is with great sadness that a young boy has lost his life and has given the family horrific torment.

“We send our condolences to the family and friends.”

A funeral service for Taylor will take place at Bridlington Priory at 11am on Tuesday.