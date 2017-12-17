Award win for bike library

The Yorkshire Bank Bike Library scheme has beaten off stiff competition to be named the winner of an international award at a ceremony in Monaco.

The scheme runs at the All Ride Bike Library at the Foreshores Office on the Promenade (01262 678255) and at Hilderthorpe Primary School, where 40 bikes have been loaned out in the past year.

It’s the very first time a project from the UK has been successful at the annual Peace and Sport Awards.

The bike library scheme was launched as a legacy of the Tour de France Grand Depart in 2014 and its aim is to give every child in Yorkshire access to a bike, for free.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “This is a magnificent achievement and I’m so proud of everyone.”