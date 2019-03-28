Attempted robbery: Masked man is scared off by driver

A passing motorist helped to frighten off a robber who tried to attack a woman on Tuesday evening.

Police said the woman was walking on Viking Road in Bridlington at around 6.45pm, when she was approached by a man wearing a black hoodie, a black scarf covering his face, and blue jeans.

"A member of the public intervened in a car and the offender ran off in the direction of Wheatley Drive," said a police statement.

"If you saw anything, or it was you driving in your car, can you please come forward? Log 594 26/3/19 refers."