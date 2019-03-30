ArtWaves open air contest

ArtWaves has announced the return of the Open Air Painting Competition ‘Paint Out’ as part of the 2019 Festival offering in June 2019.

Paint Out encourages artists to brave the elements of the East Yorkshire Coast and put their plein air painting skills to the test for the chance of winning a £200 prize.

Artists will descend on Bridlington Harbour on Saturday 22 June to create their masterpieces before these are returned to Bridlington Spa in a short exhibition.

Festival director Lauren Frost said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to embrace the scenery in the area and take the festival beyond the walls of Bridlington Spa.”

Details of the Paint Out can be found at artwaves.co.uk with guidelines and instructions on how to buy your entry.