Police are trying to identify this man who allegedly caused a fire at the entrance to Bridlington's Tesco supermarket in the middle of the night.

A spokesperson said: "It’s alleged the man broke into the store around 4am on Tuesday, November 27, and set fire to some firelighters before leaving.

"The fire service were quickly on the scene and put the fire out. No-one was hurt.

"Please call us on 101 if you have any information. Quote reference 16/123517/18."