Arrow Cars' generous gesture to Bridlington veterans

A Bridlington taxi firm is offering to take veterans to Sunday’s Remembrance service, and back home afterwards, free of charge.



A post on Arrow Cars’ Facebook page said: “As a small gesture of appreciation for the sacrifices you have made, Arrow Cars will be offering free lifts to and from Bridlington Cenotaph on Sunday for any veterans wearing their own service medals or veterans badge.

“This service will operate between 10am and noon. If there are any veterans who would like to attend but have difficulty walking please contact our office on 400200 to book. Please mention this offer at the time of booking and we will do our best to accommodate you.”