Armed police pull man from car at Carnaby Industrial Estate

A man has been arrested by armed officers at Carnaby as part of an investigation by West Yorkshire Police.

One eye-witness told the Free Press they saw around a dozen officers, some of them armed, stop a black car on Lancaster Road and apprehend the man at around 8am today. "It was crazy," the witness said.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "West Yorkshire Police officers conducted an arrest operation on the Carnaby Industrial Estate in Bridlington on Tuesday morning as part of ongoing West Yorkshire Police enquiries.

"A man was arrested from a vehicle and is in police custody. As the arrest relates to an ongoing investigation, no further information can provided at this time."