Apprentices start work on the buses

East Yorkshire Motor Services (EYMS) is helping new recruits on the road to success with engineering apprenticeships.

The company, which operates in the Bridlington area, has appointed four new apprentices to its innovative engineering team.

The new recruits have begun their apprenticeships and over the next four years, will undertake essential training to enable them to work on EYMS’s dedicated fleet of around 300 buses and coaches; ensuring they are consistently safe and reliable on the roads.

EYMS currently serves the communities of Hull, East Yorkshire and the North Yorkshire coast from its depots in Scarborough, Bridlington, Beverley, Hull, Withernsea, Pocklington and Elloughton.

The apprentices will undertake practical training across the company’s depots, and alongside training provider S&B Automotive Academy, will travel to Bristol for academic lessons in the classroom.

Chief engineer at EYMS, Robert Gibson, said: “Apprentices bring so much value to EYMS.

“It’s essential for us to invest in the engineers of the future, to make sure that we can maintain the skills needed to keep our buses on the road.

“We’re looking forward to helping our new apprentices start their careers as technicians and seeing them become part of our highly-skilled engineering team.”

One of the new recruits, Jack Jackson, said: “EYMS is a well-known local company with a good reputation, and it was a great opportunity to join such a prestigious company.”