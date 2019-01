Police are looking to trace relatives of a 78-year-old man who died at his home in Woodcock Road in Flamborough last Sunday.

John Mullins' death is not being treated as suspicious however attempts to locate next of kin have so far been unsuccessful.

It is thought that he may have family in the Nottingham area.

Call 101 quoting log 128 of 06/01/19 if you can help officers trace his family.