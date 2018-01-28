Ap-paws over funds drive

The recent Support Adoption For Pets’ Santa Paws fundraiser, which was run by the Pets at Home store in Bridlington, raised more than £5,000 for pets in need.

The £5,164.50 raised during the campaign will be split between RSPCA Bridlington Driffield and District and Support Adoption For Pets.

The drive for funds saw 10,329 Christmas dinners provided for animals in rescue centres at Christmas.

During the scheme Pets at Home customers had the opportunity to support the Santa Paws appeal simply by donating 50p (enough to fund one Christmas dinner for a rescue pet) at the till point.

A spokesman said: “Support Adoption For Pets would like to thank everyone in the Bridlington area who backed the successful campaign.”