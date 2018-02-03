Anti-bullying work earns BIG rewards for students

Headlands school is celebrating again after achieving the BIG (Bullying Intervention Group) Award.

The Bullying Intervention Group runs the national award scheme to recognise excellence in bullying intervention and Headlands has taken the steps to ensure it does as much as it can to tackle bullying and promote a safe environment.

Students were presented with their certificates by Lions Club representatives.

There is certain criteria a school must meet to achieve the BIG award such as employing consistent and updated practise, actively including children and young people and keeping parents involved.

Val McFarlane, director of BIG Award, Training and Resources, said: “Headlands School has now achieved the BIG Award for the third year!

“It has continued to work hard to ensure that all students can learn in an inclusive, safe and happy environment. Bullying can happen in any setting, and no school can be entirely free of all friendship and bullying issues.

“But Headlands have a range of interventions in place to work proactively to keep their college a friendly and welcoming place for everyone. I am delighted that they have achieved the BIG Award in recognition of this work. Well done.”

Year 11 Peer Mentors also celebrated achieving their ‘Lions Young Leaders in Service’ awards.

Peer Mentors recorded all their voluntary hours in order to receive gold or silver awards.

This recognition opportunity benefits youth by developing life skills, providing an acknowledgement from an international association that can be used for college and job applications, and increasing visibility and awareness of Lions Club International and its various youth programmes.

Parents, students and Headlands head teacher Sarah Bone gathered for the ceremony where Lions’ president Ken Taylor and fellow Lions Eileen Sunderland and John Hall presented students with their certificates. Miss Massey (student safety and peer mentor coordinator) explained how delighted she was of the Peer Mentors and of the whole school for their achievements.

She said: “I’m extremely proud of the school and the measures and interventions we are putting in place to support our students, the BIG Award is a fantastic accomplishment for the school that highlights the work we are doing to try and combat bullying.

“Lions Young Leaders in Service awards are also a great way for our anti-bullying ambassadors to receive recognition for their volunteer work; we would like to thank the Lions Club for this opportunity.”