Another weather warning for Bridlington - here is what's on the way next

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the Bridlington area - with bad weather expected at the end of the week.

It is in force between noon on Friday and 6pm on Saturday, with wind gusts of more than 50mph forecast

The warning says 'a spell of very strong winds is expected to affect large parts of the UK, leading to some travel disruption'.

* Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

* Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

* Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

* It’s possible that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray and large waves

Rain is forecast for the Yorkshire coast throughout Friday, although Saturday is expected to be drier.