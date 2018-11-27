Another flood alert for Bridlington - stay safe on the seafront

Stormy weather which is forecasted to hit Bridlington over the next 48 hours has prompted another flood alert.



The Environement Agency has issued the warning from Speeton in the north to Skipsea in the south.

It said: "Large and powerful waves are expected to generate wind-blown spray and may overtop sea defences as a result of strong onshore winds."

There are concerns for Bridlington South Pier and the area around the lifeboat station at the following times:

Wednesday 8.15am to 12.15pm

Wenesday 8pm to 10.45pm

Thursday 9.15am to 1.15pm

"We are continuing to monitor the situation and will update this message if the situation changes," the statement added.