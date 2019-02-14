Anglers look to net slice of £35,000 prize fund at 26th Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship

The East Riding coast will once again welcome anglers from the UK and abroad as they take their place at the 26th Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship (EOBC) from tomorrow (Friday 15 February) to Sunday 17 February.

The three-day beach fishing competition stretches from the north end of North Marine Promenade, Bridlington, to Pilot Jetty at Spurn Point, with participants competing for fantastic cash and tackle prizes out of a total prize fund of £35,000.

Advance tickets are in high demand (via www.eobc.co.uk) with anglers from across Europe wanting to take part. Tickets will also be available between 7pm and 10pm on the Friday and 7am and 9am on Saturday and Sunday from the EOBC site office at Sand le Mere Holiday Village, Tunstall.

Councillor Richard Burton, portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are proud to yet again host this prestigious angling competition to our coastline.

“It is without doubt the largest three-day beach fishing championship event in Europe, so we are excited competitors from Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands will be here.”