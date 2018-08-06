Amateur photographer captures amazing images of porpoises frolicking off the Yorkshire coast

A woman on a sightseeing cruise has shot these stunning photos of porpoises in the North Sea.

Nishe Hart-Brooke and her husband Conrad, who are from Woodlesford in Leeds, were on a wildlife-watching trip organised by the RSPB Bempton Cliffs nature reserve at the weekend.

Dramatic photos show rescue of stranded porpoise in Scarborough

The couple had hoped to spot gannets and puffins - but instead were treated to the sight of porpoises jumping out of the water near Bridlington Harbour.

Nishe managed to capture these images of the mammals, which have been seen more frequently this summer due to the dry, clear weather.

Humpback whales have even been spotted off the Yorkshire coast for the first time in four years as well as dolphins and harbour porpoises.