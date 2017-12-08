All you need to know about Bridlington's lights switch-on

The town centre lights will be switched on tomorrow afternoon (Saturday) and there will be plenty of family fun.

Bridlington Market Traders and the town council have teamed up to put on a programme of entertainment during the day.

There's a packed programme of fun

There will be extra craft stalls on the market all day for anybody looking for an unusual Christmas gift.

Entertainment begins at 11.15am with a performance in King Street by the Bridlington Red Admirals majorettes.

A music roadshow will get the festive tunes going from noon and there will be live entertainment by local artists all afternoon.

The stars of Bridlington Spa's pantomime Aladdin will be joining in the fun and the Remarkable Rock choir will take to the stage as the countdown to the switch-on gets closer.

There is a fancy dress competition at 3pm for children with the chance to win a family ticket for the panto.

Then, at 4pm, Santa will join the mayor and seven-year-old Eve Gascoigne to push the button and get the lights shining.

Don;t miss next week's Free Press for pictures from the event.