All the places students can claim free food on A-Level results day

A-Levels results day is almost upon us and certain food outlets are now marking the occasion by giving out free food to students.

These are all the places students can get free food on A-Level Results day.

Nandos

Students who receive A-level exam results on Thursday (16 August) can claim a free snack from Nando’s, whether they pass or fail.

The popular chicken restaurant are offering a free quarter chicken or Fire-Starter (including chicken wings, olives or halloumi sticks) to all A-level students and the offer applies in every UK branch outside of Scotland.

How to claim

To claim your freebie, simply visit your local Nando’s on Thursday with some ID and your exam results.

Students must spend at least £7 to be eligible for the deal, and it is only redeemable on 16 August.

KFC

On Thursday (August 16), KFC will, in partnership with student discount site Student Beans, be giving away a FREE Mini Fillet Snackbox with every Krushem purchased in-restaurant.

How to claim your free Snackbox:

-If not already registered, download the Colonel’s Club app and sign up.

-Create an account with Student Beans & add your Student Beans ID number to your Colonel’s Club app.

-Simply purchase a Krushem of your choice in-restaurant for £1.99.

-Scan the app at the time of purchase and request a free snackbox.

Pizza Express

Pizza Express are offering a free portion of dough balls to A-Level students on Thursday (August 16).

How to claim

The offer gives you one complimentary portion of Dough Balls 'PizzaExpress' when presenting your UNIDAYS ID and a copy of your A-levels results letter.

You can also opt for a gluten-free version instead. Dough Balls Doppio are not part of this offer.

This offer is limited to one portion per UNIDAYS ID, valid while stocks last and is only valid when dining in. You can't use it on collection orders, or for delivery, including Click&Collect, Deliveroo and Just Eat orders.

Other discounts

Biscuiteers

The hand-iced biscuit company, Biscuiteers, is offering students 10 per cent off all products included in their 'Well Done Exams' collection on Thursday via a code on the website.