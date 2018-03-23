All revved up for last Easter Egg ride

Kilham Bikers are gearing up for the 22nd and final Stephen Cowton Memorial Easter Egg Run which takes place this Sunday (1 April).

The kind-hearted bikers, who have raised close to £50,00 for charity from the runs, will meet at the Bay Horse, Kilham at 9.30am before setting off at 11am. This year the group will be raising funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the suggested donation to take part on the scenic memorial run is just £5.

A spokesman for the group said: “We will be travelling on some of Yorkshire’s best biking roads. There is also a social evening at the Bay Horse from 7.30pm.”