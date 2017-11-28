All change at the top at the Legion

There is a new figurehead in charge at Bridlington’s branch of the Royal British Legion.

At its AGM on Monday evening, Martin Jolly was voted into the position of branch chairperson, taking over from David Standaloft, who has been in the post for eight years.

David said it was time for some fresh blood to take on the work and he will now take over as president, following the death of Barry Moody MBE in January this year.

Several other new appointments were made at the meeting, which was held at the Old Ship In on St John Street.

Cllr Liam Dealtry was elected as vice-chairperson and will also be the branch’ press officer, while Mark Wharton takes over as treasurer.

George Collins has taken on the roles of secretary and conference delegate.

The Poppy Appeal coordinator for 2018 will be Alex Morriss with Madeline Bower as his deputy, and they were both elected on to the branch committee alongside Eric Hudson and Mike Rubery.

Alex will also be the deputy standard bearer when the chairperson is unavailable.

Cllr Dealtry said: “With the good news of people coming in we do have to say goodbye to people who have stepped down and we would like to thank Martin Barmby and Brian Lampard for their valued time, hard work and dedication they given to the branch over the years.”

In a new position, the Royal British Legion Bridlington also welcomes into place its very own padre, the Rev Matthew Pollard, the rector at Bridlington Priory.

He has worked closely with the branch in recent years, leading the Remembrance services and he will conduct all services that involve the Royal British Legion.

The Bridlington branch meets on the last Monday of the month at the Ship Inn.

Members past and present, and any potential new recruits are welcome to join the group from 7.30pm.