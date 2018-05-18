All aboard the open top bus

The open top bus which takes visitors to many of the most popular landmarks and attractions around Bridlington gets back on the road next Saturday.

The route calls at Bridlington Birds of Prey and Animal Park, Bondville Model Village, John Bull’s World of Rock, Sewerby Hall and Flamborough Lighthouse.

This year, it will also be calling at the park and ride site.

EYMS commercial manager Bob Rackley said: “We’re seeing tourists from all over the country flocking to East Yorkshire.

“We now run open top buses in Bridlington, Scarborough and Hull, and visitors love to use them to explore the area.

“Let’s hope we get a sunny summer to bring the crowds to Bridlington and Flamborough again this year.”

The service will run on weekends and school holidays until early September, and passengers can hop on and off at various stops along the route.

Tickets for the bus, including discounted family tickets, can be bought from the driver, so there’s no need to book in advance.

Timetables are available by picking up a leaflet from Bridlington Bus Station or Bridlington Tourist Information Centre, via www.eyms.co.uk or by ringing BusLine on 01482 592929.