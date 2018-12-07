Air cadets rewarded at presentation night

Members of the 252 (Bridlington) Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets recently held their annual presentation night at the Bridlington Rugby Club.

The start of the evening was marked by the Drum Corps playing for their families and friends.

Eleven trophies were awarded during the first part of the evening.

These were presented by Mal Sanderson, who is also known as Uncle Mal the magician.

The Officer Commanding WO Rob Hill entertained those attending with his witty commentary during the proceedings and his OC’s Awards.

After the interval Uncle Mal entertained the audience with a magic show, which was well received by all and he even managed to get two cadets and the Squadron’s Padre to help in a few tricks.

A spokesman for the 252 Squadron cadets said: “We would like to say a big thank you to the rugby club for the use of the venue.”