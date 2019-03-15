After Storm Gareth....is Storm Hannah about to batter the Yorkshire coast?

It looks like a miserable weekend is in store weather-wise...with forecasters predicting strong winds, heavy rain, overnight frosts and even a small risk of snow.

A yellow weather warning is on place for Scarborough and Bridlington this afternoon, with strong and gusty winds likely to bring some travel disruption on Friday.

But even though the warning expires at 3pm, the rest of the weekend is looking just as stormy.

Friday night will see the winds die down but cloud will thicken with rain and sleet likely after midnight and temperatures down to 0C.

The Met Office says Saturday will bring 'persistent rain, with some sleet and snow possible across northern and western hills at first, gradually easing during the afternoon'.

The winds will become strong later in the day, especially across Humberside.

Sunday will be breezy with more blustery showers and feeling cold. After a frost on Sunday night, Monday will feel milder and calmer.