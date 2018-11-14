After huge fire and bomb scare...the show must go on for West Street

The people of West Street are bouncing back after a double whammy of major incidents.

Still reeling from the fire at the Londesborough Hotel last month, dozens of homes were evacuated last Wednesday after a bomb scare.

Now, the Spotlight Theatre is planning a free Christmas carol concert for people living on the road, to try to raise community spirit,

The Spotlight Theatre

Chairman Mike Sheldon said: “When the bomb incident took place, I witnessed young children coming home from school, being stopped by the police and told ‘you can’t go home.’

“You could see the fear of the unknown on their faces, adults too.

“This made think of what all these families have gone through these last few weeks in the area.

“I also notice that no one from any of our public bodies have been around West street assuring people that they are safe.

Read about the fire which destroyed the Londesborough Hotel.

“I spoke with shopkeepers and they tell me their takings are down 50% due to the street still being blocked off.”

The theatre has teamed up with Bridlington Excelsior brass band for a carol concert on Monday, December 3 at 7pm.

Leaflets have been printed, an appeal has gone out for mince pies and it is hoped that Christmas stockings will be made for the children who live on the street.