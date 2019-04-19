Add your voice to sound of the choir

A popular rock choir is looking for new members in Bridlington and is offering free taster sessions for any singers who love rock music.

The Remarkable Rock Adult Rock Choir sings with a live band of professional musicians and performs in some of the best local venues.

It is hosting a free taster session on Thursday, May 9, at Emmanuel Church on Cardigan Road.

The choir is open to anyone aged 16 and over, and there’s no audition to join.

Prospective members can come along for a free taster session on that first night, or any Thursday up till the end of term in July.

Musical director Mark Howley said: “Bridlington is the home of our rock choir and most of our music projects.

“We’re really carving a niche in the town, growing every year, with more than 80 members last term.

“We’re not a typical choir – our members get to work with a full team of vocal coaches at every rehearsal and perform with a live rock band.

“No backing tracks, no T-shirts, just a genuine rock experience.

“There’s no audition, no formal training or experience needed, no need to be able read music - we use great rock songs and gorgeous harmonies.

“Anyone is welcome along for a Free Taster Session, with no obligation to sign up – if you want to see what it’s all about, please come along.”