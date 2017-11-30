A tree-mendous time at festival

The fifth Festival of Christmas Trees opens in Bridlington tomorrow morning.

There will be more than 60 decorated and illuminated trees on display at St John’s Burlington Methodist Church, all designed by local schools, organisations, churches and community groups.

The mayor Cllr Cyril Marsburg will officially open the festival, which is organised the Rotary Club of Bridlington, and Hilderthorpe School choir will perform.

The church will be open between 10am and 5pm on Friday and Saturday and from noon until 4pm on Sunday, this weekend and next.

Tomorrow evening, there will be a gala concert featuring Beverley Male Voice Choir supported by the choir of Quay Academy. Tickets are £5 from any Rotarian or direct from John Fisher on 851785.

Eight schools will be performing during the course of the festival, which concludes with a carol service on the final Sunday at 4.30pm, with Sewerby Methodist Choir.