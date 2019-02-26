A total of 189 homeless people have died across Yorkshire over the last five years

Today, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released figures detailing the number of people who have died while homeless in each local authority across England and Wales between 2013 and 2017.

In Yorkshire and the Humber an estimated 49 homeless people died in 2017 and 188 since 2013.

An alarming number of people have died on the streets

This includes 49 in Leeds, 35 in Hull and 30 in Sheffield over the last five years.

The figures show that homeless people are nine point two (9.2) times more likely to die when living in the most deprived areas of the country.

The figures also reveal that the highest estimated numbers of deaths during the five year period were in major urban areas, including Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Bristol and London.

In response, Director of Crisis South Yorkshire, Mandy Carlson, said: “It’s nothing less than shameful that so many people across Yorkshire and the Humber have died while homeless, especially when we know that homelessness is entirely preventable. This simply cannot go on.

“Governments must ensure local authorities, particularly in the most deprived areas, have the appropriate funding to conduct reviews into the death of every person who has died while homeless, to prevent more people from dying needlessly. They must also make sure that when people do become homeless, they are rehoused quickly, and with the support they need to keep their homes, whether it’s help to find employment, mental health support or drug and alcohol services.

“Ultimately, we must stop these tragedies from happening year after year. Homelessness can and must be ended, but only if the root causes are tackled.”