A solution is in sight for Bridlington’s horse problem

Should a fence be put up around Albert Chaplin Fields – even if it costs £80,000?

That was the preferred course of action put forward at a public meeting to discuss the problem of tethered horses.

Six East Riding councillors discussed the issue with members of the public

Concerns were expressed about the animals, many of which are owned by travellers, breaking free and getting on to Bessingby Hill and causing a serious traffic accident.

PCSO Adrian Clark said police had five logs of incidents in the last three months, but said officers had been called to the area twice a day last summer.

Cllr Shelagh Finlay chaired the meeting. She said afterwards: “Solid progress has been made at the meeting, which was well attended by police, councillors, council officers, the RSPCA and members of the public.

“There were plenty of passionate people here and it was agreed that a small working group of interested parties will look for a positive way forward before another public meeting in a month’s time.”

At Tuesday’s meeting at the Town Hall, James Timm from East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s asset strategy department said putting up a fence around the site would cost £80,000, but members of the public immediately said they’d be willing to contribute.

The welfare of the horses was one of the public’s main concerns.

Insp Claire Little from the RSPCA said there were 36 horses on the fields at the minute and her organisation had up-to-date microchip information and photographs of them all. She said:

“When I have visited that field, they have hay down for them.” She said a vet had been to the site and checked the horses twice in January and none were considered as being in a poor condition, with some overweight.

Miss Little added: “I am satisfied at the minute that they are tethered within the law although it is not how I would keep an animal.”