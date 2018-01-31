A sea of birthday cards made Jack’s day

A brave boy has celebrated his fourth birthday in style as the postman brought 179 cards – many from complete strangers.

Jack Howarth has Cornelia de Lange Syndrome and is suffering from up to 50 epileptic fits a day.

The brave youngster’s mum, Gemma Howarth, appealed to Bridlington residents to send Jack a birthday card.

But they never expected such an overwhelming response. Gemma said: “Jack received 179 cards in total and also around 20 gifts from people we don’t know which was wonderful.

“It’s so overwhelming. He also received money and lots of chocolate. People have been popping down all day with things.

“It’s been brilliant, people are so kind and they’ve really made his day.”

Cards have come from as far as Australia, Portugal and Germany and they have received cards from lots of Bridlington residents including the Mayor and Bridlington Lions Club.

Gemma added: “Some that have come so far are from our CDLS family who are families who have children with Cornelia De Lange Syndrome so that’s really really nice and supportive.”

They want to thank everyone who sent a card.