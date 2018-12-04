A new way to tackle crime in Bridlington - how you can get involved

Police are hoping more Neighbourhood Watch groups can be set up in Bridlington to tackle drug-related crime and anti-social behaviour.

A meeting will be held at the former boxing club building in Thorpe Street, next Tuesday (December 11), when officers will be on hand to tell residents everything they need to know about getting involved.

PC Rob Brigham said: “We know the impact that drug related crime can have - that’s why tackling it is a priority for us.

“And when it comes to doing this, you can’t underestimate the power of the community coming together and sharing information – which is why Neighbourhood Watch groups have such an important role to play.

“No one knows better than the local community if something in the area isn’t right and by sharing that information with each other, our officers and the local authority, you can really make a difference.

“Through Neighbourhood Watch groups we can also let you know if there are any issues in your area and give you details about how you can protect yourself and your loved ones from being targeted by criminals.”

Joining PC Brigham at the club will be local PCSOs and Maureen Yates, East Riding Council’s community and crime reduction resilience officer.

Doors are open from 6pm to 8pm and all are welcome.

If you have concerns about what’s happening in your area, speak to your local officers or call the police non-emergency line on 101.

If you’d rather not give your name, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.