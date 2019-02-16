A message to you, fans of The Specials ... get your Scarborough Spa tickets quick !

The Scarborough Spa show in May by The Specials is heading towards a sell-out.

After hitting the top of the album charts last week, sales for their show in The Spa’s Grand Hall on May Day Bank Holiday Monday have rocketed and currently less than 40 standing tickets and 200 seated tickets remain, say the Spa.

The band returned to the top of the album charts last week with their new album ‘Encore’ which is their new release for 37 years and has been released to mark the 40th anniversary of the formation of the band and the legendary Two-Tone label in Coventry in 1979.

See the video for The Specials' Vote For Me, from their new album Encore, HERE.

One of the most electrifying, influential and important bands of all time, the band will perform the new tracks alongside all their classics such as Ghost Town, Too Much Too Young and A Message to You Rudy on Monday 6 May.

Tickets can be purchased from Scarborough Spa’s box office (01723) 821888 and website www.scarboroughspa.co.uk