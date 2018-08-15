A-Level students can claim free dough balls from Pizza Express on results day

A-Level results day is almost upon us and food outlets are now marking this by giving out free food to students.

Nandos, KFC and now Pizza Express are all offering free goodies for students collecting their A-Level results on Thursday (August 16).

If you’re in the mood for dough balls then Pizza Express are offering a free portion of dough balls to A-Level students on August 16 only.

How to claim

The offer gives you one complimentary portion of Dough Balls 'PizzaExpress' when presenting your UNIDAYS ID and a copy of your A-levels results letter.

You can also opt for a gluten-free version instead. Dough Balls Doppio are not part of this offer.

This offer is limited to one portion per UNIDAYS ID, valid while stocks last and is only valid when dining in. You can't use it on collection orders, or for delivery, including Click&Collect, Deliveroo and Just Eat orders.

Although you can’t pick your Dough Balls or Main from the Piccolo menu, little ones are still welcome to enjoy the Piccolo menu whilst you use this offer.

You can use this offer with a UNIDAYS 30% Off Bill discount if you have one, but this offer can't be used in conjunction with any other partner or a PizzaExpress promotional offer (including set menus).

Only one type of promotional offer can be used per table, group or party.