A helping hand from the neighbours

Christmas fund-raising at a Bridlington doctor's surgery brought in £1,787.60.

The money collected at Field House Surgery in Victoria Road has been donated to Swan House Day Centre, which looks after adults with learning difficulties.

Patients supported a festive raffle and staff gave money to wear their Christmas jumpers to work in December.

Head receptionist Sadie Rogers said the surgery raised money each year and sometimes supported large national charities and sometimes chose to give the proceeds to a smaller cause in Bridlington.

"Swan House is just across the road from us and they do a really good job," she said.