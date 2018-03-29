A diamond day for Bridlington couple

A couple who have spent 50 of their 60 years of married life in Bridlington are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary today.

Keith and Hazel Wagstaff moved to the coast in 1968 to run holiday flats and have stayed here ever since.

On their wedding day in Derbyshire in 1958

Originally from Derbyshire, they met at a dance at the community hall at Markham Colliery. Keith was 17 and an apprentice fitter with the National Coal Board and Hazel was a cook at a restaurant in Chesterfield.

They married at Duckmanton Church in March 1958 and had two children, Nigel and Sandra.

While staying in Bridlington in June 1968, the family looked into the possibility of buying holiday flats and within a week they had found South Crest on South Street.

Keith secured a job at Burton Engineering and a quick sale of their home back in Derbyshire meant they moved to the coast permanently that October.

“With everything falling into place so perfectly, we were destined to make the move,” said Keith. “We have been quite happy since our move, making lots of friends and acquaintances. Bridlington has been kind to us over the years.”

After running the holiday flats for 17 years, in the late 1980s, Keith set up Wagstaff Domestics, repairing washing machines.

The couple have five grandchilden, Adam, Megan, Rosie, Danielle and Abbie.

“Since our families are spread far and wide, we are having our celebrations later in the year when the weather is hopefully more settled,” Keith added.

Their hobbies include holidays in their touring caravan and Hazel enjoys gardening, reading and cooking.

Keith received the Silver Acorn Award for his services to Scouting and is well-known for his fund-raising for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

So what is their secret to a long and happy marriage?

“Do not take each other for granted,” said Keith. “Remember to say ‘I love you’ and to mean it and make joint, not solo decisions.”