£950,000 upgrade of Scarborough Hospital A&E finished for Christmas

Construction work to upgrade part of the emergency department at Scarborough Hospital has been completed - just in time for Christmas and busy winter months ahead.

The £950,000 investment has created an additional space for five cubicles in the department which will help the team treat patients more quickly and effectively, as well as reduce waiting times.

In particular, the space will focus on speeding up the process for those patients who do not require admission.

David Thomas, directorate manager for the emergency department at Scarborough Hospital, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to carry out these improvements. The new space has already received positive feedback from staff and I am confident that the changes will enable the team to see patients more quickly.”

The investment has been funded by the allocation of £950,000 urgent and emergency care funding, awarded to the trust by NHS Improvement earlier this year.

David added: “Our staff have worked hard to ensure disruption to patients has been kept to a minimum throughout the building work and I thank them all for their professionalism and dedication during this period.

"Credit must also go to the Trust’s capital planning team, estates and facilities team and F Parkinson Ltd, the principal contractor, all of who have worked tirelessly over the last few weeks to deliver this space to very tight deadlines.”

Earlier this month, the trust announced that Scarborough Hospital is also to benefit from a £40 million share of funding, following a successful bid by the Trust for capital investment as part of the Humber, Coast and Vale Health and Care Partnership.