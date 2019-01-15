£750,000 project to improve Kingsgate in Bridlington - but it means more roadworks

Work has started to improve one of the key routes into Bridlington town centre.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is carrying out an essential upgarde of Kingsgate, between Wilsthorpe Roundabout and Kingston Road.

Drivers have been told there will be traffic lights in the area for six weeks, but the work is being carried out overnight to try to minimise disruption.

It comes on top of news that parts of Quay Road will be closed for 15 weeks, starting next month.



A council spokesperson said: “The working hours for the project have been scheduled overnight, and we hope will be a suitable compromise between disruption to traffic and the impact on local residents during the works.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused by these essential works.”

Work started last Monday and should be finished by the middle of February, weather permitting.

The £750,000 scheme is being undertaken by the council’s Streetscene Services, using funding secured from the Department for Transport and the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership’s Local Growth Fund.

The council said the project will provide a long term benefit for residents, as the surfacing to be used generates extremely low surface noise levels whilst providing high levels of grip.

Cllr Symon Fraser, portfolio holder for strategic asset management, housing and environment, said: “I am delighted that this is another significant scheme to be delivered through our enhanced ‘A’ road maintenance programme, funded following a successful bid to the Local Enterprise Partnership’s Local Growth Fund.

“This scheme will result in major benefits for road users and local residents on this busy route.”

The works will be carried out under temporary traffic lights and a convoy system, to reduce the speed of the traffic to a safe level. This will be in operation from 7pm on each working day and it is expected to be removed by 6am each morning.

Access will be maintained to businesses and properties; however, there will be periods of time when access will be unavailable when the tarmac operation is close or passing any individual access. Access to vehicles will be available as normal outside of working hours.

Work to improve the remaining section of the A1038 between Kingston Road and Hilderthorpe Road junction will be carried out in September, to avoid the seasonal traffic.