5 of the best secateurs for everyday gardening tasks

We look at 5 of the best garden secateurs

Spear & Jackson Razorsharp Ratchet Twist Anvil Secateur by Spear & Jackson, www.amazon.co.uk

The Spear & Jackson Razorsharp Ratchet Anvil Secateurs with twist handle features a ratchet mechanism which allows for easy pruning in four short steps and an auto-rotating lower handle which helps reduce strain and fatigue during use. The high carbon steel blade is PTFE coated for rust resistance and smooth cutting, and is housed in a lightweight cast aluminium body.

British Bloom Pruner Holster Set, www.annabeljames.co.uk, £19.95

A Pocket Pruner with comfort-grip handles, and a matching neoprene holster featuring ‘British Bloom’ design, presented in a beautiful printed gift box with acetate sleeve and grosgrain ribbon. With loop to fit onto a belt. Just under 2.5cm in depth, this ‘letterbox-friendly’ gift is ideal to send by post. Box dimensions 23.5cm x 16.5cm x

2.5cm.

Bosch EasyPrune Cordless Secateurs, www.johnlewis.com, £74.99

The EasyPrune power-assisted secateurs are perfect for everyday gardening tasks. Whether you’re pruning flowers, trimming hedges or cutting back shrubs – it lets you cut branches up to 25 millimetres in diameter with ease. The adjustable power assist function distributes power only when it’s needed, resulting in controlled cuts with the minimum strain. The powerful 3.6V Lithium-Ion battery enables the EasyPrune to perform 450 cuts at the maximum diameter on a full charge, this allows you to perform several pruning tasks on a single battery life.

Brie Harrison gift boxed secateur and holster, www.rhsplants.co.uk, £19.99

A Vibrant gift set containing a pair of snazzy ergonomic secateurs with carbon steel blades and a waxed canvas holster in a bold botanical print. Complete with belt loop.

Presented in an attractive gift box with gold foil highlights and ribbon pull handle. Features original artwork by designer Brie Harrison.

McGregor Hard Wood Bypass Secateur Pruner, www.argos.co.uk, www.argos.co.uk, £7.99

Perfect for small cutting jobs in your garden from dead heading flowers through to pruning of small branches. The soft-grip handle comes with a locking catch which makes it safer to store when you’re not using them. Bypass blades are perfect for live branches as it gives you a clean cut, reducing the risk of disease.