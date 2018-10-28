30 artists show work at The Spa gallery

A diverse exhibition by East Riding Artists will take place at The Spa.
More than 30 artists from the East Riding are set to showcase their work at Bridlington Spa, from Tuesday 6 Novemebr to Friday 16 November.

The talented contributors are part of the East Riding Artists organisation.

This was formed in 2005 by a group of practising visual artists all keen to promote the arts in our region.

It has a large presence around the town and many artists from the Bridlington area will be showing their talents encompassing a wide range of media – including, ceramics, jewellery, sculpture, textiles, photography, and painting.

The exhibition at The Spa is not themed, which means the artists can choose their own subject, resulting in a huge range of topics.

Gerry Grant, a potter from Fangfoss who is taking part in the exhibition, said: “With so many artists displaying their work, it will be a really diverse exhibition, showing the talents of artists in our area. It will be well worth a visit.”