30 artists show work at The Spa gallery

More than 30 artists from the East Riding are set to showcase their work at Bridlington Spa, from Tuesday 6 Novemebr to Friday 16 November.

The talented contributors are part of the East Riding Artists organisation.

This was formed in 2005 by a group of practising visual artists all keen to promote the arts in our region.

It has a large presence around the town and many artists from the Bridlington area will be showing their talents encompassing a wide range of media – including, ceramics, jewellery, sculpture, textiles, photography, and painting.

The exhibition at The Spa is not themed, which means the artists can choose their own subject, resulting in a huge range of topics.

Gerry Grant, a potter from Fangfoss who is taking part in the exhibition, said: “With so many artists displaying their work, it will be a really diverse exhibition, showing the talents of artists in our area. It will be well worth a visit.”