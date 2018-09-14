£15,000 revamp of Bridlington’s cafe to help the homeless

Two grants totalling more than £15,000 have helped to renovate and upgrade the Bridlington cafe which works to help the homeless community.

Rosemary French, chair of The Kingfisher Cafe in West Street, said: We have been awarded a grant of £10,000 from the Big Lottery Fund for refurbishment and some ongoing maintenance costs.

“With this money we have been able to purchase a new storage shed manufactured by Northorpe Joinery, Routh.

“We are delighted with it as the old one had seen better days.”

And it is not just behind the scenes improvements are being made.

“The front of the cafe has been restored, repainted and the entrance retiled,” said Rosemary.

“It now makes a bright, fresh contribution to West Street. We have been able to purchase new comfortable matching dining chairs for the cafe.

“We are very grateful for this grant, it gives our clients and customers a comfortable and homely environment to visit.”

It came on the back of another helping hand to enable the cafe to develop its services.

Rosemary added: “In August we received a grant of £5,009 from Help for Health, this was gained with the help of ERVAS.

“With the grant we have been able to replenish our food stocks which have been depleted recently as more people have needed support and help. The remainder of this grant will be used on the utilities to ensure the cafe stays open.”

The cafe is open to the general public, serving breakfasts, lunches and hot drinks. It opens between 10am and 3pm on Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 10am to 1pm on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Meanwhile, volunteers at the cafe have been heartened to the response after an appeal for warm clothing and other items to help the homeless.

The number of people sleeping rough in Bridlington has risen sharply in recent weeks.

Rosemary said: “After the recent article in the Free Press we have received some wonderful donations of clothing, sleeping bags and other necessities, so we thank the generosity of the people of Bridlington who have continued to support our work.

“We have had more customers in the cafe which adds to our income which supports the homeless.”