14-year-old girl missing from Bridlington

Humberside Police are appealing for information about a missing 14-year-old girl from Bridlington.

Kirsty Davies, was last seen shortly after midnight today (Friday August 30) in the Tennyson Avenue area of Bridlington.

She was wearing a dark grey hoodie, black vest and blue jeans and is described as being 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build with very long brown hair which she was wearing in a ponytail.

A spokesperson from Humberside Police said: "We are worried for Kirsty’s safety and ask anyone that has seen her to please call 101 quoting log 11 of 30/08/19."