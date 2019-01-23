12 stunning photos of the coastline around Bridlington
Take a look at some wonderful pictures of the Bridlington area through the seasons, taken by the Yorkshire Post photographers.
From the scenes around the harbour to the coastline around Flamborough and down at Fraisthorpe, these images show what a beautiful part of the country we live in.
1. Flamborough Head
A family looks at a rainbow cutting across the skyline over the North Sea from the sheltered Selwicks Bay.
jpimedia
2. Fraisthorpe
Sea defences from World War Two still stand proud on Fraisthorpe Beach near to Bridlington.
jpimedia
3. Bridlington Harbour
The small fishing boats lay on the sand in the safety of Bridlington Harbour waiting for the tide to turn once again.
jpimedia
4. South shore
A fisherman collects lugworms on the south shore of Bridlington as dawn breaks.
jpimedia
View more