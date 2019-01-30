£100million to upgrade East Riding council houses

East Riding Council is to spend almost £100m on improving existing council houses over the next four years.

The authority is investing £61m into maintaining its housing stock by upgrading kitchens and bathrooms, re-roofing, window replacements and energy efficiency works.

A further £36m will be spent on responsive repairs, void properties and on-going maintenance to council houses between 2019 and 2023, while a total of proposed £15.9m is being set aside for planned maintenance during the 2019/20 financial year.

The biggest outlays will be on replacing boilers and installing central heating systems (£2.9m), on roofing – including new fascias and checking insulation levels (£2.6m) and on renovating kitchens and bathrooms (£2.1m).

A further £1.5m has been set aside to adapt homes for disabled tenants, including potential property extensions to aid accessibility.

Replacement windows will add around £1.2m to the cost, with additional thermal upgrades totalling £1.7m. Re-wiring and structural work is expected to cost a combined total of £2m.

The authority has a housing portfolio of more than 11,000 properties, made up of a mixture of houses, bungalows and flats located throughout the East Riding.

These range from as far as Flamborough and Bridlington in the north, Goole in the west, Withernsea in the east and the suburbs surrounding Hull, including Anlaby and Hessle.

2019/20 planned maintenance in full

£2.9m replacing boilers and installing central heating systems

£2.1m on kitchens and bathrooms

£2.6m on roofing including new fascias and soffits and checking insulation levels

£1.2m replacing windows

£1.7m on thermal upgrades to properties with external wall insulation and upgrading existing heating systems, windows and loft insulation

£1.5m on disabled adaptations and where necessary extensions

£1.0m on re-wiring

£1.0m on structural works