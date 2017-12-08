10 of the best events in the area

Here are some of the best shows and events taking place in the East Riding region.

Bridlington Spa, Wednesday December 13 at 8pm

Spotlight theatre company presents a live version of White Christmas at Spotlight Theatre in West Street, Bridlington

An evening of live stand-up comedy in the remodelled Bridlington Spa cafe, the perfect setting to enjoy a night of laughter, deli favourites and drinks. On the bill: Dave Twentyman, Tom King and Jay Hampson.

Pay what you think

2 The Changing Rooms of Christmas

Burton Constable Hall, Friday December 15 from 5.30pm

The Nutcracker will be streamed to Spotlight Theatre.

Dining in the Great Hall of this Elizabethan manor house at the foot of a Christmas tree will bring joy to the hearts of everyone. As the show promenades through the hall you’ll discover musical performances in some of the room as well as enjoying the grandeur and style of William Constable’s 18th Century remodelling and redecoration of the house.

The show starts with a seated supper in the Great Hall and concludes in the Staircase Hall.

Price includes a welcome drink and festive supper.

As this production is a theatre-in-promenade show, you will be moving from room to room throughout. Burton Constable is presented on only the ground floor.

Plenty of flavour to festive fun in the Old Town.

Tickets: 01262 678258

3 Destination OId Town – Festive Fun

Bridlington Old Town, Friday December 8 from 5pm to 8pm

Features festive fare and fabulous food – check out the many hostelries and restaurants in Old Town alongside a hint of Steampunk on parade in the Georgian splendour of Old Bridlington’s Cultural Quarter.

Emmie Beckitt.

Browse the shops in your favourite period costume (any period). This Friday features a 20-minute ‘potted panto’ in three different locations, at 5.30pm, 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Interspersed at 5pm, 6pm and 7pm with Christmas three-part harmony singing at Bestworth House in High street – a unique historic setting in the hallway, by the crackling open fire – just drop in. The Victorian photo booth is back at The Georgian Rooms too.

Free

4 White Christmas

Spotlight Theatre, West Street, Bridlington, Thursday December 7 and Monday December 11 to Thursday December 14 at 7.30pm

Spotlight’s in-house company brings to the stage a live version of Irving Berlin’s famous film.

Two ex-army Singers Bob and Phil join sister act Betty and Judy to perform a Christmas show in rural Vermont, where they run into Gen. Waverly the boys’ commander in World War II.

A potted panto will be performed as part of a Christmas event in Old Town.

Learning that he is having financial difficulties, as his quaint country inn is failing, the foursome plan a yuletide miracle: a fun-filled musical extravaganza!

With famous tunes such as Happy Holiday, Sisters, the Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing, Snow. Blue Skies, Count your Blessings and White Christmas plus plenty of fun ,dance and laughter.

Tickets: 01262 678258

5 East Riding Youth Orchestra and Senior Wind Band Christmas Concert

Bridlington Spa, Sunday December 10 at 4pm

Guests are the East Riding Youth Singers, East Riding Percussion Ensemble and East Riding Youth Dance.

The programme will include:

Tchaikovsky: Nutcracker Suite; Jeff Moore: Holiday Favourites; Peter Moore: American Patrol; Zez Confrey: Dizzy Fingers; Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite; Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride.

Tickets: 01262 678258

6 Lions Christmas Carol Concert

Bridlington Spa, Monday December 11 at 7pm

Free concert staged by Bridlington Lions Club to thank the people of Bridlington for supporting them throughout the year.Driffield Silver Band will be performing rousing music, songstress Emmie Beckitt will enchant with her magical voice. Coastal Voices, a community choir made up of local people passionate about music, will entertain with their choral arrangements and Martongate primary school will delight with their seasonal songs. And of course there will be audience participation.

Free

7 Sewerby Squirrels

Sewerby Hall and Gardens, near Bridlington, Monday December 11 from 10am to 11.30am

Play sessions for under fives and their families held in the Orangery.

They feature activities based on seasonal events, Edwardian life, and exhibits on display at the venue.

The session on Monday will include the usual play area and quiet corner. The Squirrels will hear a Christmas story at 10.30am; make a Christmas craft; and sing some Christmas songs.

All participants will need to visit the Welcome Centre to obtain a counter for admission to the session. Annual Pass Holders are admitted for free, as are the under threes. Entry for children aged three to four is £2, with one accompanying adult free.

Admission charges apply

8 The Albion Christmas Band

The Bell Hotel, Driffield, Wednesday December 13 at 8pm

The Albion Christmas Show is a seasonal mixture of carols, spoken word, humorous readings and dance.

This year will see a collection of new material alongside favourites from their back catalogue of Xmas albums. Also we will have a brand new studio album packed full of new material.

Tickets: on door

8 The Nutcracker

Spotlight Theatre, Bridlington, Sunday December 10 at 7.15pm

Streamed from the Royal Opera House. With its festive period setting, dancing snowflakes and enchanting stage magic, Lev Ivanov’s 1892 ballet has become the perfect Christmas entertainment, with Tchaikovsky’s sumptuous, sugar-spun music the most recognizable of all ballet scores.

Tickets: 01262 678258

9 Twilight Evening

Burton Agnes Hall, near Bridlington, Thursday December 7 and 21 from 5pm to 9pm

Visitors can see the hall and its Christmas decorations lit at night. The topiary bushes will be strewn with Christmas lights, the roaring fire in the Great Hall will glow warmly and there will be twinkling lights.

Visitors can look forward to seeing both traditional and contemporary styles. In the Great Hall there will be a Christmas tree, handpicked by Simon from the estate’s forest.

The Driffield Middle 8 Singers will perform carols in the courtyard.

Admission charges apply

10 Christmas lights switch on

Bridlington, Saturday December 9 at 4pm

King Street will be filled with fun all day including market stalls, craft and Christmas gift stalls.

Free

Old Town December Christmas festival.