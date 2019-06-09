10-mile walk for Headland Pilgrimage

This year’s Headland Benefice Pilgrimage will take place on Sunday, June 30.

The total journey is 10 miles which can be done on foot, by car or a combination of the two and the event’s organisers are inviting people to join them for all or part of the pilgrimage.

The pilgrimage schedule is as follows:

9.45am: Service begins with welcome and prayers of penitence and encouragement at St Peter’s, Reighton

9.50am: Journey to Speeton.

11am: Service continues with God’s Word at St Leonard’s, Speeton.

11.20am: Journey to Bempton.

1.30pm: Lunch (soup and sandwiches) provided at Bempton Church Hall.

2.30pm: Service continues with affirmation of faith, prayers and the Peace at St Michael’s, Bempton.

3pm: Journey to Flamborough.

5pm: Refreshments available in Flamborough Church Hall.

5.30pm: Service of Holy Communion concludes at St Oswald’s Church in Flamborough.

A spokesman said: “Lunch will not be until 1.30pm so if you think you will be hungry take a bit of something to eat on the way.

“There are toilets at Bempton and Flamborough Church Halls. We intend to hire a portable toilet at Speeton. Children aged under 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult and all dogs must be well behaved and on leads.

“Each person is responsible for their own safety throughout the day.”