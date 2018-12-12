£10,000 worth of items stolen - from Humberside Police!

Handcuffs, drills and mountain bikes are among the dozens of items brazen theives have stolen from Humberside Police.

According to data obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, £10,000 worth of items were stolen from the force between February 2015 and September 2018.

Mountain bikes were the most commonly stolen items of the 35 thefts recorded, worth in total £7,000. Other equipment stolen included handcuffs, drills and a hammer.

According to the list provided by the force, among the more unusual items to have been taken were police clothing (£30), a roads policing handbook (£10), a PCSO uniform hat (value unknown) and a nearside mirror (£30) – none of which have ever been recovered.

Other items to be stolen include two sets of police issue handcuffs with a combined value of £70, a Buddi police tag worth £400 and a black kit bag costing £110.

Gadgets were also popular among the thieves, with two Apple iPhones, an iPod and Blackberry mobile phone being taken, as well as both Garmin and TomTom satellite navigation equipment and a CCTV camera.

The force has provided details of every item stolen from them, including the individual value of the equipment and whether it was recovered.

Out of the 35 police items listed as stolen, 15 have never been recovered, meaning that 43 per cent of the equipment taken is no longer in the force’s possession.

The most expensive item taken was a black Cube Aim mountain bike valued at £1,000 was stolen twice in the space of just two months between February and March 2017. It was recovered both times, but it is unclear whether it was the same bike that was stolen.

The most expensive item to have been stolen and not recovered was a Claud Butler Cape Wrath mountain bike in March 2015, with police valuing the bike at £900.

Remarkably, between February and June of that year, seven police-owned mountain bikes were taken, adding up to a combined value of £2,450. Out of the 15 bikes stolen, 11 were successfully recovered, but the cost of those which were never found adds up to £1,575.

In a statement, Humberside Police said: “There are strict security policies across all of our stations to protect us against burglaries and thefts and these are constantly reviewed to ensure that our property is safe.

“We take all reports of theft seriously including items that are stolen from police and prioritise based on the level of potential risk and opportunities to find those responsible.

“Where there are viable lines of enquiry, we will follow these with an aim to recover the items and bring justice to offenders.

“More than half of the items stolen, over the three-year period, have been safely recovered and in incidents where this has included uniform, we take steps to ensure that this cannot be used to commit further offences.”

Jack Muscutt , Local Democracy Reporting Service